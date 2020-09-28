RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

ROANOKE, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO), at its meeting on September 28, 2020, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2020. This is the Company’s 306th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.