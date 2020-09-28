Aziyo Biologics Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

“We are extremely pleased to welcome a strong leader like Matt to the Aziyo team at such an important point in our business’ growth. His financial acumen and wide-ranging experience with medical device and technology companies will be a key asset as we work with customers to continue exploring and advancing opportunities in regenerative medicine,” said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (“Aziyo”), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced today that Matthew Ferguson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Mr. Ferguson brings more than 20 years of financial leadership to the Aziyo team, including executive roles at both public and private medical device, biotechnology and information technology companies. Most recently, Mr. Ferguson served as Chief Financial Officer of Bossa Nova Robotics, a privately held robotics company. Previously, he held a range of executive positions that included Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer and Co-President, at Avinger, a cardiovascular medical device company. Prior to Avinger, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Tethys Bioscience, Proteolix and FoxHollow Technologies.

“It’s an honor to be joining the team here at Aziyo at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to guiding the company’s financial strategy and leading the finance and administrative groups as we continue to develop and seek to improve surgical outcomes through the company’s proprietary approach to regenerative medicine,” added Mr. Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson holds an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BS in Civil Engineering from Stanford University.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.

