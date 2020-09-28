 

Aziyo Biologics Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.09.2020, 23:16  |  95   |   |   

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (“Aziyo”), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced today that Matthew Ferguson has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome a strong leader like Matt to the Aziyo team at such an important point in our business’ growth. His financial acumen and wide-ranging experience with medical device and technology companies will be a key asset as we work with customers to continue exploring and advancing opportunities in regenerative medicine,” said Ron Lloyd, President and CEO.

Mr. Ferguson brings more than 20 years of financial leadership to the Aziyo team, including executive roles at both public and private medical device, biotechnology and information technology companies. Most recently, Mr. Ferguson served as Chief Financial Officer of Bossa Nova Robotics, a privately held robotics company. Previously, he held a range of executive positions that included Chief Financial Officer, Chief Business Officer and Co-President, at Avinger, a cardiovascular medical device company. Prior to Avinger, he served as the Chief Financial Officer for Tethys Bioscience, Proteolix and FoxHollow Technologies.

“It’s an honor to be joining the team here at Aziyo at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to guiding the company’s financial strategy and leading the finance and administrative groups as we continue to develop and seek to improve surgical outcomes through the company’s proprietary approach to regenerative medicine,” added Mr. Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson holds an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley, an MS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and a BS in Civil Engineering from Stanford University.

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.        

Contacts:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com

Leigh Salvo or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
leigh@gilmartinir.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...