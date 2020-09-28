The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of those who acquired Blink Charging Company (“Blink” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLNK) securities during the period from March 6, 2020, through August 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 23, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) many of Blink’s charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible; (ii) Blink’s purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (iii) the purported growth of the Company’s network has been overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.