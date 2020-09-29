The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Golar LNG Limited (“Golar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLNG) securities during the period from April 30, 2020 through September 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 23, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Employees of Golar’s joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”), including Hygo’s CEO, engaged in a scheme to bribe third parties, violating the law. The illegal scheme impacted Hygo’s valuation before its IPO. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Golar, investors suffered damages.