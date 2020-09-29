 

MT Højgaard Holding A/S MT Højgaard Danmark wins tender for new DSB workshops

MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has been granted a contract by DSB following expiration of the standstill period in DSB’s tender pertaining to workshops for the new electric trains to be deployed on regional and national railway lines. The tender is divided into three phases, and if MT Højgaard Danmark qualifies for all phases, as expected, the tender’s total value amounts to DKK 1.6 billion until the end of 2025.

The tender potentially comprises turnkey contracts for the construction of two workshops with related infrastructure in Copenhagen and Aarhus as well as conversion and extension of an existing workshop in Copenhagen. The project aims to ensure that the three workshops are environmentally certified in accordance with the DGNB standard.

The phases of the tender are:

  • Phase 0: Establish cooperation and common targets and enter into cooperation agreement.
  • Phase 1: Cooperation phase aiming to optimise and specify each project’s financials and time horizon as well as reduce the risk profile.
  • Phase 2: Turnkey contract including design and execution of each of the three projects.

DSB aims to involve the turnkey contractor early to ensure that the contractor may contribute with knowhow and experience concerning time and financial management, prices, delivery times, construction technology etc.

The total budget framework for phase 0 and phase 1 is DKK 20 million.

The tender does not change MT Højgaard Holding’s 2020 guidance, but it will contribute significantly to MT Højgaard Danmark’s sustainable long-term development in the coming years.

Further information:
CEO Morten Hansen and CFO Martin Solberg can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.

