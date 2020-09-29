MT Højgaard Holding’s business unit, MT Højgaard Danmark, has been granted a contract by DSB following expiration of the standstill period in DSB’s tender pertaining to workshops for the new electric trains to be deployed on regional and national railway lines. The tender is divided into three phases, and if MT Højgaard Danmark qualifies for all phases, as expected, the tender’s total value amounts to DKK 1.6 billion until the end of 2025.

The tender potentially comprises turnkey contracts for the construction of two workshops with related infrastructure in Copenhagen and Aarhus as well as conversion and extension of an existing workshop in Copenhagen. The project aims to ensure that the three workshops are environmentally certified in accordance with the DGNB standard.