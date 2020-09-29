 

DGAP-Adhoc HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA Aglaia leads to extraordinary income in the range of EUR 100 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 00:44  |  128   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA Aglaia leads to extraordinary income in the range of EUR 100 million

29-Sep-2020 / 00:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA Aglaia leads to extraordinary income in the range of EUR 100 million

Lippstadt, 28 September 2020. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ("HELLA" or the "Company") is selling its business with front camera software of HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH ("HELLA Aglaia"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HELLA based in Berlin, including the related activities of HELLA Aglaia in testing and validation, to the Car.Software Organisation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG ("Volkswagen"). The transaction affects about half of the employees at HELLA Aglaia.

According to the purchase agreement concluded between HELLA and Volkswagen today, the purchase price to be paid for the front camera software business will lead to extraordinary income in the range of ca. EUR 100 million. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

***

29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22
WKN: A13SX2
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137485

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1137485  29-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137485&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetHELLA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Romanian Subsidiaries of Wirecard Sales International sold to SIBS
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Shareholder circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed ...
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG: Relief Partner NeuroRx beantragt die Zulassung von RLF-100 (TM) ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:45 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Hella verkauft Frontkamerasoftware-Sparte an Volkswagen
09:01 Uhr
HELLA: 100 Mio. EUR a.o. Gewinn für ein Stück Zukunft an VW
08:34 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hella profitieren von Anteilsverkauf an Volkswagen
08:15 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax peilt wieder Marke von 13 000 Punkten an
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA veräußert Geschäft mit Frontkamerasoftware (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA sells front camera software business
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA veräußert Geschäft mit Frontkamerasoftware
04:44 Uhr
Hella verkauft Frontkamerasoftware-Sparte an Volkswagen
00:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA Aglaia führt zu außerordentlichem Ertrag in der Größenordnung von EUR 100 Mio. (deutsch)
00:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA Aglaia führt zu außerordentlichem Ertrag in der Größenordnung von EUR 100 Mio.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:35 Uhr
198
Hella KG Hueck geht endlich an die Börse