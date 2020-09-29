Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA Aglaia leads to extraordinary income in the range of EUR 100 million 29-Sep-2020 / 00:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA Aglaia leads to extraordinary income in the range of EUR 100 million

Lippstadt, 28 September 2020. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA ("HELLA" or the "Company") is selling its business with front camera software of HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH ("HELLA Aglaia"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of HELLA based in Berlin, including the related activities of HELLA Aglaia in testing and validation, to the Car.Software Organisation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG ("Volkswagen"). The transaction affects about half of the employees at HELLA Aglaia.

According to the purchase agreement concluded between HELLA and Volkswagen today, the purchase price to be paid for the front camera software business will lead to extraordinary income in the range of ca. EUR 100 million. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

