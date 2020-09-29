 

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial and Files IND Amendment to Initiate Phase 3 PaTHway Trial of TransCon PTH in Adult Hypoparathyroidism

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 01:00  |  114   |   |   

- Six-month data from PaTH Forward open-label extension support potential use of TransCon PTH as a hormone replacement therapy for adult hypoparathyroidism

- Conference call Tuesday, September 29 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review data –

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced preliminary six-month results from the open-label extension (OLE) portion of PaTH Forward, a global phase 2 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and efficacy of TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism (HP).

“Today we announced preliminary clinical results which demonstrate that TransCon PTH can potentially provide a new treatment paradigm for over 150,000 HP patients in North America and Europe. These results showed that subjects in the trial continued on once-daily TransCon PTH independent of pill burden and consistently improved their quality of life, while at the same time demonstrating improvement in 24-hour urine calcium excretion and serum phosphate which may be associated with long-term complications1,2,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and CEO at Ascendis Pharma. “We have now filed an IND amendment to initiate the U.S. sites of the phase 3 PaTHway Trial evaluating TransCon PTH in adult patients with hypoparathyroidism, which will enable us to eventually provide this therapy to patients as soon as possible.”

TransCon PTH is an investigational long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH) in development as a once-daily hormone replacement therapy for adult hypoparathyroidism designed to replace PTH at physiologic levels for 24 hours each day and addresses both short-term symptoms and long-term complications of HP. Fifty-nine subjects participated in the phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial and continued in the OLE, where they all received a customized maintenance dose of TransCon PTH (6 to 30 µg) with a ready-to-use, room temperature, prefilled pen injector. One subject randomized to placebo withdrew after completing the four-week double-blinded fixed-dose period for reasons unrelated to safety or efficacy of the study drug. All of the other 58 subjects remained on TransCon PTH at the time of the six month data cutoff.

Seite 1 von 6
Ascendis Pharma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Filing of the Clinical Trial Notification for Phase 3 Clinical Trial of TransCon hGH for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency in Japan
15.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Support for Children’s Growth Awareness Week and Day 2020
11.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Participation at the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
10.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for TransCon PTH and Hypoparathyroidism at American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting
08.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Submits Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for TransCon hGH for Treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency
04.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Biologics License Application (BLA) for TransCon hGH for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD)
04.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Presentations for TransCon PTH and Hypoparathyroidism at 22nd European Congress of Endocrinology
02.09.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Participation at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference