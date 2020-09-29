 

Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 01:42  |  125   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports assay results from drilling from exploration drill holes 20EC05, 20RE06 and 20AU07 that have been recently completed at the Echo, Resolution, and Aurora targets on the West Pogo block of the 64North Gold project.

The locations of the holes drilled so far this year on the West Pogo Block are shown in Figure 1, along with the locations of the Echo, Reflection, and Aurora target areas. Also depicted are the locations of the Pogo Mine and the Goodpaster deposit situated on claims owned by Northern Star Resource Ltd (“Northern Star”). Northern Star recently indicated that it intends to perform delineation drilling at Goodpaster with a $21 million budget in the coming year, and work is now underway.

Hole 20EC05 was drilled to test a strong, gently northwest dipping CSAMT conductor in a prospect area that is down dip and approximately four kilometers from Northern Star’s Goodpaster deposit. On Millrock’s claims it is referred to as the Echo prospect. Numerous fault zones with some pyrite and strong dolomite-sericite alteration were intersected from 224 meters to 293 meters downhole. No anomalous gold results were returned from these zones.

At the Reflection prospect, hole 20RE06 was drilled to test conductive rocks in an area where an intrusive rock body was interpreted from airborne magnetic data, two kilometers due east from Northern Star’s Goodpaster deposit. A fault zone with pyrite and arsenopyrite, locally with quartz breccia clasts, was intersected from 279.4 meters to 289.1 meters. Also, a zone of stockwork quartz mineralization was intersected over 0.6 meters starting at a depth of 324.9 meters. The mineralized zones did not contain any gold anomalies.

Drilled directly along strike from the Goodpaster deposit, hole 20AU07 intersected a zone of shallow-dipping quartz veining over a seven-meter interval, starting at 488 meters downhole. The zone of veining is hosted by paragneiss and is within a sericite – chlorite – dolomite altered zone measuring 22 meters thick from 476 meters to 498 meters. The alteration and veining contains pyrite, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite. The assay results show weakly anomalous gold values. Oriented drill core measurements indicate the vein dips gently at approximately 25 to 30 degrees to the west.

Seite 1 von 3
Millrock Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Gold Lion Files Preliminary Short Form Prospectus in Connection with Unit Offering by Eight Capital
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
Millrock Reports Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
03.09.20
Millrock Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
27
Millrock Resources - 25 Projekte in Kanada und Mexiko