Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska

The locations of the holes drilled so far this year on the West Pogo Block are shown in Figure 1, along with the locations of the Echo, Reflection, and Aurora target areas. Also depicted are the locations of the Pogo Mine and the Goodpaster deposit situated on claims owned by Northern Star Resource Ltd (“Northern Star”). Northern Star recently indicated that it intends to perform delineation drilling at Goodpaster with a $21 million budget in the coming year, and work is now underway.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports assay results from drilling from exploration drill holes 20EC05, 20RE06 and 20AU07 that have been recently completed at the Echo, Resolution, and Aurora targets on the West Pogo block of the 64North Gold project.

Hole 20EC05 was drilled to test a strong, gently northwest dipping CSAMT conductor in a prospect area that is down dip and approximately four kilometers from Northern Star’s Goodpaster deposit. On Millrock’s claims it is referred to as the Echo prospect. Numerous fault zones with some pyrite and strong dolomite-sericite alteration were intersected from 224 meters to 293 meters downhole. No anomalous gold results were returned from these zones.

At the Reflection prospect, hole 20RE06 was drilled to test conductive rocks in an area where an intrusive rock body was interpreted from airborne magnetic data, two kilometers due east from Northern Star’s Goodpaster deposit. A fault zone with pyrite and arsenopyrite, locally with quartz breccia clasts, was intersected from 279.4 meters to 289.1 meters. Also, a zone of stockwork quartz mineralization was intersected over 0.6 meters starting at a depth of 324.9 meters. The mineralized zones did not contain any gold anomalies.

Drilled directly along strike from the Goodpaster deposit, hole 20AU07 intersected a zone of shallow-dipping quartz veining over a seven-meter interval, starting at 488 meters downhole. The zone of veining is hosted by paragneiss and is within a sericite – chlorite – dolomite altered zone measuring 22 meters thick from 476 meters to 498 meters. The alteration and veining contains pyrite, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite. The assay results show weakly anomalous gold values. Oriented drill core measurements indicate the vein dips gently at approximately 25 to 30 degrees to the west.