 

JUPITER-02 Phase III Global Study of Toripalimab at the Interim Analysis Met Pre-Specified Primary Endpoint of Progression-Free Survival in Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies, announced today that an Independent Monitoring Committee (IDMC) determined that the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international multi-center Phase III study JUPITER-02 at the interim analysis had met its pre-specified primary endpoint. The results of the study showed that Toripalimab in combination with Gemcitabine/Cisplatin as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) significantly extended the progression-free survival than the current standard treatment of Gemcitabine/Cisplatin. The Company will submit biologic license application (BLA) to the National Medical Products Administration (the “NMPA”) and regulatory authorities in other relevant countries in the near future.

About NPC
Nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC), a subtype of head and neck cancer, is a malignant tumor that occurs in the nasopharynx. According to statistics from the World Health Organization, NPC is widely distributed in Southeast Asia and the incidence in the region accounts for approximately 84.6% of the new cases worldwide. NPC is prone to distant metastasis at diagnosis, while early stage patients tend to relapse after radiation or radio-chemotherapy. Platinum-based therapy is currently standard care for recurrent or metastatic NPC. In addition, there is no standard treatment after failure of the first-line systemic chemotherapy. The 5-year overall survival rate of patients with advanced disease is less than 10%.

ABOUT JUPITER-02 STUDY
The JUPITER-02 Study (NCT03581786) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international multi-center Phase III clinical study to compare the efficacy and safety of Toripalimab versus placebo in combination with Gemcitabine/Cisplatin, as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Professor Xu Ruihua from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Centre is the leading principal investigator. The JUPITER-02 Study enrolled a total of 289 patients. The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS), and the secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DOR), disease control rate (DCR) and safety.

