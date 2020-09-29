 

Stabilization period begins

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 56/2020                                                                                                         
Company Registration No. 32266355


      · Orphazyme A/S has today received notification regarding the beginning of the stabilization period


Copenhagen, Denmark, September 29, 2020 – With reference to company announcement no. 55/2020 dated September 29, 2020 regarding the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”), consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each such ADS representing one ordinary share (the “Ordinary Shares”) of Orphazyme, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol "ORPH" (the "U.S. Offering"), and a concurrent private placement of Ordinary Shares in Europe traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the symbol “ORPHA” (the “European Private Placement”), Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme") has received notification regarding  the beginning of the stabilization period from BofA Securities, Inc., who is acting as stabilizing manager in the Global Offering for the ADSs traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States and the Ordinary Shares of Orphazyme traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, respectively. Reference is made to the attached notice from BofA Securities, Inc., given on its and its affiliate, BofA Securities Europe SA, behalf to Orphazyme.

Orphazyme has been informed that the stabilization activities will be carried out under the principles and procedures set out in accordance with U.S. laws and regulations and in the market abuse regulation (Commission Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014).

This company announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04:27 Uhr
Orphazyme prices its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe
25.09.20
Orphazyme A/S provides update on previously announced global offering
21.09.20
New incentive program for the Board of Directors of Orphazyme
21.09.20
Orphazyme A/S commences a global offering, consisting of initial public offering of ADSs in the U.S. and concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe
21.09.20
Resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting
16.09.20
Orphazyme announces U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease Type C
04.09.20
Orphazyme files registration statement in the U.S. in connection with proposed global offering, consisting of initial public offering of ADSs in the U.S. and concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe
01.09.20
Capital increase of 1,927 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of the exercise of Restricted Share Units
01.09.20
Reporting of transactions in Orphazyme’s shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities