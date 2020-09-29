Stabilization period begins

· Orphazyme A/S has today received notification regarding the beginning of the stabilization period





Copenhagen, Denmark, September 29, 2020 – With reference to company announcement no. 55/2020 dated September 29, 2020 regarding the pricing of the global offering (the “Global Offering”), consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs"), each such ADS representing one ordinary share (the “Ordinary Shares”) of Orphazyme, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the symbol "ORPH" (the "U.S. Offering"), and a concurrent private placement of Ordinary Shares in Europe traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the symbol “ORPHA” (the “European Private Placement”), Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme") has received notification regarding the beginning of the stabilization period from BofA Securities, Inc., who is acting as stabilizing manager in the Global Offering for the ADSs traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States and the Ordinary Shares of Orphazyme traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, respectively. Reference is made to the attached notice from BofA Securities, Inc., given on its and its affiliate, BofA Securities Europe SA, behalf to Orphazyme.

Orphazyme has been informed that the stabilization activities will be carried out under the principles and procedures set out in accordance with U.S. laws and regulations and in the market abuse regulation (Commission Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014).

This company announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.