 

Unigold Inc. Announces Grant of Incentive Options

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unigold Inc. Corp. (the “Company") (TSXV: UGD) (FSE: UGD1) (OTCQX: UGDIF) announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company allowing for the acquisition of an aggregate of up to 6,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"). An aggregate of 4,500,000 Options were issued with an exercise price of $0.34 per Share, with an expiry date of September 28, 2021. The remaining 1,500,000 Options were issued with an exercise price of $0.34 per Share and an expiry date of September 28, 2022. The grants of Options were issued pursuant and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock incentive plan and TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Unigold Inc. – Discovering Gold in the Caribbean
Unigold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UGD, focused primarily on exploring and developing its gold assets in the Dominican Republic.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For further information please visit www.unigoldinc.com or contact: 
Mr. Joseph Hamilton
Chairman & CEO
jhamilton@unigoldinc.com
T. (416) 866-8157

08.09.20
Unigold Inc. kündigt Handelsstart an der OTCQX an
08.09.20
Unigold Inc. Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

Unigold - Multi Millionen Gold Vorkommen in der Karibik