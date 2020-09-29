Detailed information on the pre-emptive right of the former minority shareholders of ESO and Ignitis gamyba to acquire shares of Ignitis Group

The Company received questions from former minority shareholders of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter – ESO) and Ignitis Gamyba AB (hereinafter – Ignitis Gamyba) regarding the pre-emptive right to acquire shares of Ignitis grupė. In order to ensure that all former minority shareholders are equally informed, the Company publishes detailed information on the pre-emptive right to acquire shares of Ignitis grupė. Below are the answers to the most frequently asked questions about this process.

I am a former minority shareholder of ESO and/or Ignitis Gamyba and have the pre-emptive rights to the shares of Ignitis grupė. How can I invest during the IPO?

The pre-emptive rights to acquire shares in Ignitis grupė during the IPO belongs to those investors who:

owned shares in ESO and/or Ignitis Gamyba on 17 March 2020 and sold them during the official tender offers between 3 April to 22 April 2020,

and by the time of the allocation had not complained and/or participated in any legal dispute, the subject matter of which is prices of mandatory buy-out of shares of ESO and/or Ignitis Gamyba, the mandatory buy-out of shares of ESO and/or Ignitis Gamyba itself or the IPO.

Such investors may submit orders to acquire shares following the same procedures as other investors (through any financial institution, including Swedbank, SEB, LHV, Šiaulių Bankas, Citadele and others), and they do not need to provide any additional information. The Company will identify such investors based on their personal ID codes (in the case of legal entities, by their registration codes).

More details related to the allocation of shares to former minority shareholders of ESO and/or Ignitis Gamyba are provided in Chapter 17 of the Prospectus, which is available at www.ignitisgrupe.lt/ipo, and in the answers to the most frequently asked questions provided below.

What is the amount of the guaranteed allocation to the former minority shareholders of ESO and/or Ignitis Gamyba?

You can calculate the specific amount of your guaranteed allocation as follows: add the redemption price per share paid at time of the official tender offer and the amount of dividend paid per share paid out in 2020 for the financial year 2019, and multiply the amount by the number of your shares sold to Ignitis grupė during the official tender procedure (hereinafter – the Guaranteed Allocation Amount).