The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kauno Energija, PLLC (code of enterprise 235014830, address Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas, hereinafter – the Company) is convoked on October 22, 2020 by the decision No. 2020-24-4 of September 25, 2020 of Company’s Management Board “Regarding the convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kauno Energija, PLLC regarding the amendment of the Statutes, the announcement of the agenda and the draft resolution on the agenda”.

The date of the Extraordinary General Meeting is October 22, 2020, Thursday. Beginning of the Meeting – 10 a.m. The Meeting will take place at Company’s hall at Raudondvario rd. 86A, Kaunas. Registration of shareholders begins at 09.30 a.m.

The agenda and the draft resolution for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Regarding the amendment of the Statutes of Kauno Energija, PLLC.

The draft resolution is to amend the Statutes of Kauno Energija, PLLC by stating them in a new wording, and to authorize the General Manager of Kauno Energija, PLLC Tomas Garasimavičius to sign after the amended text of the Statutes of Kauno Energija, PLLC (included).

The Company shall not provide the possibility to participate and vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders using means of electronic communication.

The account date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders – October 15, 2020. Persons, who will own the shares of Kauno Energija, PLLC as at the end of the working day of October 15, 2020 will have the right to take part and to vote Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders.

Share capital of the Company is divided into 42,802,143 (forty-two million eight hundred and two thousand one hundred forty-three) ordinary registered shares. All these shares carry the right to vote with their shareholders.

The person participating in Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders must submit an identity document. A person who is not a shareholder, along with this document also must submit a document confirming the right to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorized person at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the same rights as it should represent by the shareholder. Shareholder's right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders also include the right to ask questions.

