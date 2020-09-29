Leclanché reports 2020 half-year results with 52% revenue growth year over year

Leclanché reports 2020 half-year results with 52% revenue growth year over year 29-Sep-2020

- Revenue increased by 52.1% compared to H1-2019

- Longer-than-expected production ramp-up phase caused revenue deferrals

- Operating loss percentage of revenue improved by 36.5%

- Significant reduction of debt after the 17th September 2020 conversion

- Full year 2020 revenue to be significantly above 2019

(in million CHF) H1 2020 H1 2019 V% Revenue 10.7 7.0 +52.1% Operating Loss -30.3 -31.4 -3.4% Operating Loss % of Revenue -284% -447% -36.5% Financial Income and Expense -7.1 -2.2 +219.9% Net Loss for the Period -37.4 -33.7 +11.1%

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 29 September 2020 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, today announced half-year revenues of CHF 10.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, a 52.1% increase compared to the same period the year before.