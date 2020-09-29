EQS-Adhoc Leclanché reports 2020 half-year results with 52% revenue growth year over year
Leclanché reports 2020 half-year results with 52% revenue growth year over year
- Revenue increased by 52.1% compared to H1-2019
- Longer-than-expected production ramp-up phase caused revenue deferrals
- Operating loss percentage of revenue improved by 36.5%
- Significant reduction of debt after the 17th September 2020 conversion
- Full year 2020 revenue to be significantly above 2019
|(in million CHF)
|H1 2020
|H1 2019
|V%
|Revenue
|10.7
|7.0
|+52.1%
|Operating Loss
|-30.3
|-31.4
|-3.4%
|Operating Loss % of Revenue
|-284%
|-447%
|-36.5%
|Financial Income and Expense
|-7.1
|-2.2
|+219.9%
|Net Loss for the Period
|-37.4
|-33.7
|+11.1%
YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 29 September 2020 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, today announced half-year revenues of CHF 10.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, a 52.1% increase compared to the same period the year before.
