 

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché reports 2020 half-year results with 52% revenue growth year over year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 06:55  |  91   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Leclanché reports 2020 half-year results with 52% revenue growth year over year

29-Sep-2020 / 06:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leclanché reports 2020 half-year results with 52% revenue growth year over year

- Revenue increased by 52.1% compared to H1-2019

- Longer-than-expected production ramp-up phase caused revenue deferrals

- Operating loss percentage of revenue improved by 36.5%

- Significant reduction of debt after the 17th September 2020 conversion

- Full year 2020 revenue to be significantly above 2019

 

(in million CHF) H1 2020 H1 2019 V%
Revenue 10.7 7.0 +52.1%
Operating Loss -30.3 -31.4 -3.4%
Operating Loss % of Revenue -284% -447% -36.5%
Financial Income and Expense -7.1 -2.2 +219.9%
Net Loss for the Period -37.4 -33.7 +11.1%
 

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 29 September 2020 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, today announced half-year revenues of CHF 10.7 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020, a 52.1% increase compared to the same period the year before.

Seite 1 von 5
LECLANCHE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Romanian Subsidiaries of Wirecard Sales International sold to SIBS
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Shareholder circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed ...
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG: Relief Partner NeuroRx beantragt die Zulassung von RLF-100 (TM) ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché meldet Halbjahresergebnisse 2020 mit 52% Umsatzwachstum gegenüber dem Vorjahr (deutsch)
06:55 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché meldet Halbjahresergebnisse 2020 mit 52% Umsatzwachstum gegenüber dem Vorjahr
15.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché SA informiert über den aktuellen Stand der im Juni angekündigten strategische Neuorganisation des Unternehmens (deutsch)
15.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA informiert über den aktuellen Stand der im Juni angekündigten strategische Neuorganisation des Unternehmens
15.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché SA provides updates on the strategic Company reorganization announced in June
31.08.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché und S4 Energy schließen Hybrid-Energiespeicherprojekt ab, um den niederländischen Markt für Primärregelleistung zu bedienen (deutsch)
31.08.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché und S4 Energy schließen Hybrid-Energiespeicherprojekt ab, um den niederländischen Markt für Primärregelleistung zu bedienen
31.08.20
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché and S4 Energy Complete Hybrid Energy Storage Project to Serve Dutch Frequency Containment Reserve Market

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.20
47
Leclanché