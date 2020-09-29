 

DGAP-News VIB Vermögen AG: Acquisition of logistics facility in Bottrop (North Rhine-Westphalia) - Gelsenkirchen plot ready for development

DGAP-News: VIB Vermögen AG
VIB Vermögen AG: Acquisition of logistics facility in Bottrop (North Rhine-Westphalia) - Gelsenkirchen plot ready for development

29.09.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition of logistics facility in Bottrop (North Rhine-Westphalia)

Gelsenkirchen plot ready for development

WVI, the joint venture of WDP and VIB, has acquired an existing multitenant property in Bottrop (North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany), which is fully leased on a long-term basis. This property is the joint venture's second acquisition, after last year's acquisition of a plot of land for future development of around 40,000 m² at Gelsenkirchen (Germany).

Acquisition of logistics facility in Bottrop

WVI, the joint venture of WDP and VIB[1], which has been founded last year for regional expansion of both companies in the German regions of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bremen and Hamburg, has acquired an existing property in Bottrop in North Rhine-Westphalia. The multitenant warehouse space of around 13,000 m² is leased on a long-term basis. The property, which has good third-party usability, is located very centrally in the Ruhr area between Duisburg and Gelsenkirchen in an established commercial area with excellent motorway connections.

Gelsenkirchen plot ready for development

Together with the formalisation of the joint venture last year[2], WVI acquired a plot of land of around 80,000 m² for future development of a logistics facility at Gelsenkirchen. The plot is part of an industrial zone and will accommodate two new logistics warehouses for development, with a surface of around 20,000 m² each. The joint venture now confirms that the acquisition will be finalised by the end of October 2020 when the remediation works by the seller have been completed. The building permit has been granted as well. The commercialisation of this brownfield development is in full swing. More information on this future development is available here.

