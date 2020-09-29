 

DGAP-News HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA sells front camera software business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.09.2020, 07:00  |  68   |   |   

DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal/Agreement
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA sells front camera software business

29.09.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELLA sells front camera software business to Volkswagen's Car.Software Org

- Transaction expected to lead to extraordinary income in the range of approximately € 100 million

- About half of HELLA Aglaia's employees will transfer to the Car.Software Org of Volkswagen

- Other business activities of HELLA Aglaia not affected by transaction; role as competence centre for software further strengthened

- Strict portfolio management continues with sale; HELLA continues to invest in technologies for automated driving

Lippstadt/Berlin, 29 September 2020. The internationally positioned automotive supplier HELLA is selling its business with front camera software and the related activities in the area of testing and validation to the Car.Software Org, a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Both companies have now signed a corresponding agreement. The transaction is expected to result in extraordinary income in the range of approximately € 100 million in the event of a successful closing. The business activities to be sold are located at the Berlin-based subsidiary HELLA Aglaia. In the course of the sale, about half of HELLA Aglaia's employees are to be transferred to the Car.Software Org, which Volkswagen founded at the beginning of the year as a cross-brand unit for software development. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

"The exit from the front camera software business is based on stringent portfolio management. This is based on our strategic cornerstones of technology leadership, market leadership and the fulfilment of certain financial key figures", says HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach. "If we cannot sustainably achieve one of these three criteria with a product, we will not pursue the corresponding business activities any further. In order to achieve our goals in the long term, we would have had to make extraordinarily high investments in the field of front camera software combined with a high level of entrepreneurial risk. We are therefore pleased to have found a strong partner in Volkswagen who will continue to develop these activities strategically."

Seite 1 von 3
HELLA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hella KG Hueck geht endlich an die Börse
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Romanian Subsidiaries of Wirecard Sales International sold to SIBS
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-Adhoc: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC : Shareholder circular and Notice of General Meeting - proposed ...
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG: Relief Partner NeuroRx beantragt die Zulassung von RLF-100 (TM) ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:45 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Hella verkauft Frontkamerasoftware-Sparte an Volkswagen
09:01 Uhr
HELLA: 100 Mio. EUR a.o. Gewinn für ein Stück Zukunft an VW
08:34 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hella profitieren von Anteilsverkauf an Volkswagen
08:15 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax peilt wieder Marke von 13 000 Punkten an
07:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA veräußert Geschäft mit Frontkamerasoftware (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA veräußert Geschäft mit Frontkamerasoftware
04:44 Uhr
Hella verkauft Frontkamerasoftware-Sparte an Volkswagen
00:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA Aglaia führt zu außerordentlichem Ertrag in der Größenordnung von EUR 100 Mio. (deutsch)
00:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Verkauf des Frontkamerasoftwaregeschäfts von HELLA Aglaia führt zu außerordentlichem Ertrag in der Größenordnung von EUR 100 Mio.
00:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA Aglaia leads to extraordinary income in the range of EUR 100 million

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:35 Uhr
198
Hella KG Hueck geht endlich an die Börse