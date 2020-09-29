 

Announcement of early redemption (incl. the record date and the payment date) of the AS LHV Group bonds

AS LHV Group announces its decision to redeem, pre-term, the subordinated bonds issued on 29 October 2015, registered under ISIN code EE3300110741 (hereinafter LHV Group 2025 subordinated bonds). Early redemption is carried out in accordance with the Listing and Admission to Trading Prospectus of the LHV Group 2025 Subordinated Bonds and the Terms of the Bonds, according to which the Bonds may be redeemed prematurely wholly or partly after 20 October 2020 by notifying the investors thereof at least 30 days in advance and upon the prior consent of the Financial Supervision Authority. With its Management Board resolution from 28 September 2020, the Financial Supervision Authority has given its consent to early redemption.

All 15,000 AS LHV Group 2025 subordinated bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and total value of EUR 15,000,000 will be subject to redemption. As a redemption payment, the bondholders will be paid the nominal value of the respective bonds and the calculated, but unpaid interest by the day of carrying out redemption. The amount payable to the investor for one bond shall be EUR 1,000.18.

The payment date shall be 30 September 2020 and the list of bond holders will be fixed at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system on 29 September 2020 (the record date).

LHV Group is the largest domestic financoskad mulial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs more than 480 people. LHV’s banking services are used by more than 231,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have over 182,000 active clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 120 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.

 

Priit Rum
LHV Head of Communications
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee


09:51 Uhr
Correction: Announcement of early redemption (incl. the record date and the payment date) of the AS LHV Group bonds
28.09.20
Outcome of Subscription to AS LHV Group Subordinated Bonds
17.09.20
2021 Financial Calendar of AS LHV Group
15.09.20
LHV Group results for August 2020
08.09.20
Notice on Public Offering of Subordinated Bonds of AS LHV Group