Agreement on the sale of the part of the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai owned by INVL Baltic Real Estate has been concluded

The special closed-ended type real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real (hereinafter – “the Company”) gives notification that on 28 September 2020 a real property sale and purchase agreement was concluded with UAB Tvarus projektas, legal entity code 305611411, a company owned by UAB Eastnine Lithuania, regarding the sale of the part of the Business Centre Vilniaus Vartai on Gyneju str. 14, A. Tumeno str. 4 and A. Tumeno str. 6 in Vilnius, that is owned by the Company and its subsidiary UAB Proprietas.

The value of the transaction is EUR 20 million. It is assessed that its impact on INVL Baltic Real Estate’s 2020 profit will be EUR 4,4 million and its impact on the Company’s net asset value (NAV) per share will be EUR 0,33. At the end of June 2020, Company’s NAV per share was EUR 1,8678. It is planned to complete the transaction until the end of September.