 

Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 29 September 2020

Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of NN Group NV.

Notification of NN Group NV

  • On 23 September 2020, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of NN Group NV had fallen below the disclosure threshold of 10% on 21 September 2020 as the result of the disposal of voting securities or voting rights.
  • The notification is made by a parent undertaking or a controlling person.
  • On 21 September, NN Group NV (indirectly) held a total 7,178,279 voting rights. 5,276,300 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Levensverzekering Maatschappij NV, 1,012,266 voting rights are held by NN Investment Partners BV, 575,000 voting rights are held by NN Investment Partners Belgium SA, 156,152 voting rights are held by Nationale-Nederlanden Schadeverzekering Maatschappij NV, 70,000 voting rights are held by NN Re (Netherlands) NV, and 88,561 voting rights are held by Movir NV.
  • Based on the denominator of 72,178,904 (total number of voting rights), NN Group NV held 9.95% of the total number of voting rights on 21 September.
  • The notification of NN Group NV can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV


