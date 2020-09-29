 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 28 Sep 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    23.6329 £    20.9383
Estimated MTD return      1.27 %      1.26 %
Estimated YTD return      3.20 %      1.46 %
Estimated ITD return    136.33 %    109.38 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.05 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -27.85 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -28.36 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital

