Aggregate Holdings S.A. considers debt capital markets transaction

Luxembourg, September 29, 2020 - Aggregate Holdings S.A., Luxembourg, announces that it is considering a debt capital markets transaction. The net proceeds of such a transaction would be used, among other things, to refinance existing debt by way of a liability management transaction and finance further growth.

About Aggregate Holdings S.A.
Aggregate Holdings S.A. ("Aggregate") is a predominantly Germany-focused real estate investment company, with interests also in Portugal and the German-speaking region.

Aggregate's focus is to acquire undervalued assets and optimise their scope and scale. Following their optimisation and development, the assets will either be added to the portfolio yielding properties or sold to institutions and individuals, potentially via forward sales. The business has three divisions: Build-to-Hold (projects built to hold for the long-term to generate rental income), Build-to-Sell (projects built to sell to investors, often on the basis of forward sales), and Financial Real Estate Assets (includes the 22.5% stake in ADLER Group (formerly ADO Properties)).

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") has over € 3.6bn of assets and a €6.3bn gross development value project portfolio, as at FY 2019 pro forma for the Consus Real Estate and ADO Properties transactions. The bonds of Aggregate are listed in the Open Market (Freiverkehr) segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB(R))).


