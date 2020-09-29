 

DexCom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Launches In Turkey

New CGM system eliminates routine fingersticks for people with diabetes and is nearly one-third smaller than previous generation

ISTANBUL, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people with diabetes, announced today market entry into Turkey, with the launch of its Dexcom G6 CGM System for people with diabetes ages two years and older.

 

Dexcom logo

 

The Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a receiver or compatible smart device*, enabling patients to receive near real-time glucose data without the need to prick their finger. The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid dangerous low and high blood sugar events.

"At Dexcom, we are committed to continuing to expand access to CGM for people with diabetes around the world. The launch of Dexcom G6 in Turkey represents a significant step forward in diabetes management, bringing CGM technology to patients and healthcare providers across the country," said Erik Bjorkman, general manager and senior vice president for EMEA at Dexcom.

The Dexcom G6 app for compatible iOS and Android devices* also allows patients to share their glucose information with up to five followers, enabling family, loved ones and healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients for extra peace of mind.

Dexcom G6 features that empower users to take control of their diabetes:

  • Elimination of fingersticks for calibration and diabetes treatment decisions
  • Continuous glucose readings sent automatically using Bluetooth technology to any compatible smart device*, or to a Dexcom receiver, at five-minute intervals
  • Customizable alerts and alarms, including a new Urgent Low Soon alert, which can warn users up to 20 minutes in advance of an urgent hypoglycemic event, so they can take steps to prevent it
  • Near real-time data sharing with the Dexcom G6 app, allowing the user to share their glucose data with up to five followers to monitor their glucose levels remotely for extra peace of mind
  • 10-day sensor allowing for longer wear (3 days longer than the previous generation Dexcom CGM)
  • A slimmer transmitter with a lower profile for more discreet wear ability
  • An auto-applicator designed to make sensor insertion simple with the touch of a button
  • A newly designed receiver with a touchscreen display (optional display device)
  • New sensor membrane that enables acetaminophen use without any effect on glucose readings§

It has been estimated that there are almost 10 million people with diabetes in Turkey, making the incidence rate of diabetes in Turkey twice as high as the world average and three times the European average. The number of Type 1 diabetes patients is estimated to be around 200,000. Although the rate of diabetes patients using CGM is below the European average, the number is growing.

