 

Edvard Grieg reserves increased by 50 million barrels of oil equivalent and plateau production extended to late 2023

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 08:00  |  51   |   |   

Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) is pleased to announce that due to the continued outperformance of the Edvard Grieg field, the gross proved plus probable (2P) reserves have been increased by approximately 50 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe), lifting the gross 2P ultimate recovery for the field to 350 MMboe1, 2. The expected plateau production period from the Greater Edvard Grieg Area, which also includes the Solveig Phase 1 and Rolvsnes Extended Well Test (EWT) developments, has been extended by a further year to late 2023.

The Edvard Grieg field continues to outperform, with the water production levels significantly lower than anticipated, which is supported by a recently completed 4D seismic survey that provides excellent imaging of the movement of water in the reservoir and shows the water injection flood front to be further away from the production wells than predicted, indicating increased oil-in-place in the field. An updated reservoir model has been completed, incorporating these latest results, which supports increased reserves and an extension to the plateau production period.

Edvard Grieg gross 2P reserves are increased by approximately 50 MMboe (33 MMboe net to Lundin Energy), lifting the gross 2P ultimate recovery for the field to 350 MMboe1,2, representing an increase of 90 percent from the original PDO. These additional reserves are significantly value accretive as no additional investment is required, above the planned infill well programme. The reserves estimates have been audited by ERCE3.

The gross 2P ultimate recovery for the Greater Edvard Grieg Area, which includes Edvard Grieg, as well as the Solveig Phase 1 and Rolvsnes EWT developments, is increased to 410 MMboe2. These additional reserves extend the plateau production period for the Greater Edvard Grieg Area by a further year, to late 2023, representing a five-year extension from the original PDO.

There is significant further upside in the Greater Edvard Grieg Area, where the total gross ultimate resource potential is estimated to be 800 MMboe, which includes upsides to existing fields and unrisked prospective resources. Several attractive exploration targets have been identified within tie-back distance to the existing facilities, with the operated Merckx prospect in licence PL981, scheduled for drilling in the fourth quarter 2020. The aim is to progressively mature these opportunities in order to keep the facilities full beyond 2023.

Seite 1 von 4
Lundin Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
The third quarterly instalment of the dividend of USD 0.25 per share will amount to SEK 2.28 per share