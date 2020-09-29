 

Quant AB Statement of quarterly report preparation pursuant to Article 4 (2) (c) of the amended Law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements

29.09.2020, 08:14  |  50   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Tomas Rönn and CFO André Strömgren wish to declare that the condensed set of financial statements in the half-yearly financial report approved and published on 31 August 2020 were prepared in accordance with IFRS, as approved by the EU, and with generally accepted accounting practices, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group and the company, and that the half-yearly financial report includes an description and impact of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year together with a description of the principal risk and uncertainties for the remining six months of the financial year.

Stockholm, 29 September 2020
Quant AB (publ) 

For further information, please contact:

André Strömgren, CFO: +46 708 410 796
E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing 2,400 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 29 September 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/quant-ab/r/statement-of-quarterly-report-preparation-pursuant-to-article-4--2---c--of-the-amended-law-of-11-jan,c3204449

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17752/3204449/1311983.pdf

Statement of quarterly report preparation

 



