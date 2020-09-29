 

Photon Water announces a trial with the Australian Government, Department of Defence, for the treatment of PFAS contaminated groundwater

Photon Water announces a trial with the Australian Government, Department of Defence, for the treatment of PFAS contaminated groundwater
 

- The Jervis Bay Range Facility within HMAS Creswell and Marine Park was selected as a site appropriate for Photon Water's in-situ nano-remediation technology.

- The technology indicates an ability to break down PFAS within groundwater and involves patent-pending chemical programs, energy applications and control systems.

- The in-situ PFAS removal will not require any pumping, surface treatment or disposal processes.


Amsterdam - 29 September 2020 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE: PEN, the 'Group' or 'Company') today announced that the Group's division Photon Water has recently entered into a contract with the Australian Government, Department of Defence, with the commencement of a trial phase PFAS remediation program. This program is designed to demonstrate the in-situ removal of PFAS from groundwater without the need for pumping and surface treatment or disposal processes.

The Department of Defence works closely with industry and research partners to better understand PFAS management and remediation options.

Photon Water has made substantial research and technical advances associated with its proprietary nano-remediation applications. The technology indicates an ability to break down PFAS within groundwater and involves patent-pending chemical programs, energy applications and control systems.

The Department of Defence and Photon Water reviewed site specific factors including hydrogeology, soil characteristics, contamination levels and exposure pathways across multiple contaminated sites. The Jervis Bay Range Facility within HMAS Creswell and Marine Park was selected as a site appropriate for Photon Water's in-situ nano-remediation technology.

(Throughout this project, Photon Water's strategy is to deliver efficient and cost-effective initiatives to remove PFAS from the environment. The removal of PFAS through in-situ treatment is globally unique, and we are very focused on working with the Department of Defence to demonstrate and verify this technology, support the community, and deliver an environmental and commercially successful solution,( commented Ian Phillipps, General Manager of Photon Water Australia.

