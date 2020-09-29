AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has decided to initiate a share buyback programme for up to 200,000 shares. The buyback programme will be conducted by market purchases in accordance with the authorization granted to the board of directors by the annual general meeting on 7 May 2020. Buyback transactions will be executed according to the market price on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and the maximum consideration to be paid per share under the program is NOK 150.

The programme will be initiated today and terminated on 31 March 2021 at the latest. AKVA group may at any time without further notice close or suspend the programme.