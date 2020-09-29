 

Aino Health AB (publ) Aino Health and partner Aava sign one of the largest gaming company in the Nordics as new customer.  

Aino Health announces that they, together with their partner Aava have signed a customer agreement with one of the largest gaming companies in the Nordics. The agreement is for the SaaS solution HealthManager and also includes the other companies in the group.  

The gaming company was looking for a solution that could help them with internal sustainability and enablement when it comes to taking care of their employees from a health management aspect and they saw that HealthManager with its specific built-in process support for this is the solution they need.   

“We are very proud to have this new customer onboard. It is especially exciting as this is our first customer within the gaming industry and with this, we will support a slightly different workforce than we are used to; the younger white-collar segment”, says Jyrki Eklund, CEO at Aino Health.  

HealthManager is a SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to decrease sick leave and to increase employee engagement. 


For more information: 

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health 
Phone: +358 40 042 4221 
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com 

Certified adviser 
Erik Penser Bank 
+46 8 463 83 00 
certifiedadviser@penser.se 


About Aino Health (publ) 
Aino Health is the leading supplier of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, wellbeing, and safety an integrated part of everyday work. Aino Health AB (publ) is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO). For more information visit ainohealth.com. 



