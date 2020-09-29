Aino Health announces that they, together with their partner Aava have signed a customer agreement with one of the largest gaming companies in the Nordics. The agreement is for the SaaS solution HealthManager and also includes the other companies in the group.



The gaming company was looking for a solution that could help them with internal sustainability and enablement when it comes to taking care of their employees from a health management aspect and they saw that HealthManager with its specific built-in process support for this is the solution they need.