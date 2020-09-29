 

Eolus announces the sale of 68 MW wind power to Commerz Real AG Group

Hässleholm, Sweden, September 29th, 2020

Eolus has signed an agreement with Commerz Real regarding the sale of three wind farms in southern Sweden with a total installed capacity of 68 MW. The preliminary purchase price for the wind farms amounts to EUR 82.5 million.

The transaction covers all the shares in the three project companies that hold the project rights for the wind farms Boarp (24 MW) in Vaggeryd municipality, Dållebo (26 MW) in Ulricehamn municipality and Rosenskog (18 MW) in Falköping municipality all located in southern Sweden. Eolus will construct the wind farms and Commerz Real will initially fund the construction via an all equity investment. The wind farms are expected to be delivered to Commerz Real in the autumn of 2023.

-The wind farms contribute to our international diversification and are an important step for further growth. They show our dedication to strengthen our position in the international renewable investment market says Jan-Peter Müller Head of Infrastructure Investments at Commerz Real.

As part of the agreement Eolus has been entrusted to provide technical, operational and administrative services for the wind farms to maximize outcome and production from the facilities.

-We are excited about this deal with Commerz Real providing a portfolio of attractive projects in Southern Sweden. By bundling these high-quality projects, we have created a good investment opportunity for a new investor of ours. We are also very pleased with the trust that Commerz Real show Eolus by letting us provide technical, operational and administrative services for this investment says Eolus COO Marcus Landelin.

The transaction is subject to fulfillment of a number of conditions before closing.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on September 29th, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 300 MW of asset management services of which some 905 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has about 28 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

