 

Valmet has proposed a statutory merger between Valmet and Neles to the Board of Directors of Neles

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 08:30  |  53   |   |   

Valmet Oyj’s stock exchange release (inside information) on September 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EET

Valmet announced 14.88 percent share acquisition of Neles’ shares from Solidium Oy on June 17, 2020 and has gradually increased its ownership further to 29.5%.  

Valmet sees that a combination of the two companies in the long-term would create excellent value for Valmet’s and Neles’ shareholders. Valmet has today approached the Board of Directors of Neles with a proposal to start discussions on a potential statutory merger between the two companies.

The merger proposal is based on a strong underlying industrial logic and long-term shareholder value perspective. Both Valmet and Neles are leaders in their respective fields, the companies share a common heritage, serve to a large extent similar global customer industries and benefit from the same global megatrends. Valmet and Neles together would create a Nordic based globally leading company with a unique offering to process industries and a globally balanced expert organization of over 16,000 professionals around the world.

The combination would create excellent long-term value to the shareholders of both companies. It would form a strong platform for further business growth especially in automation systems and valves. Furthermore, the combination would be an exciting opportunity for Neles’ and Valmet’s employees, as well as customers of both companies who would benefit from the strength of the combined entity and offering.  More specifically, the merger would create a global leader with:

  • over 16,000 employees and over EUR 4 billion in net sales
  • leading market positions in its respective segments
  • a large share of recurring, stable business with good profitability consisting of services, automation systems and valves
  • a strong confidence and reputation among its customers
  • a globally balanced expert organization with a deep understanding of process industry customers and shared performance orientation
  • unique capabilities for joint technology development and for leading industrial internet based remote services offering
  • excellent potential to optimize its balance sheet
  • synergy potential including but not limited to:
    • Revenue synergies from improved package sales, cross-selling to energy and process industry customers, and a more comprehensive service offering and an extended service network
    • Technology development synergies driven by improved potential for process automation technology development and a larger remote monitoring and predictive maintenance offering
    • Cost synergies from global and regional functions, common locations, listed company costs and more efficient supply chain and procurement

A statutory merger between the companies require negotiations between the two companies. Even if such negotiations are initiated, there is no certainty that they will result in a final agreement.

Seite 1 von 2
Valmet Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Sorrento Releases Preclinical Data for STI-1499 (COVI-Guard) and STI-2020 (COVI-AMG), Potent ...
Perceptron Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Atlas Copco
New TerraNet Podcast Brings Industry Leaders in Autonomous Systems Together for Panel Discussion on ...
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice ...
Millrock Reports Update on Drilling, 64North Gold Project, Alaska
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Signs CAD ~$320,000 Contract with ...
Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Preliminary Six-Month Data from Open-Label Extension of Phase 2 PaTH ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
CytoDyn’s Phase 2 Study of Leronlimab for Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Selected for Oral ...
Euro Manganese Addresses Trading Halt on ASX for Non-Australian Shareholders and Investors
“The Launch Roadmap Starts Here”: Taat Receives Approximately 3.2 Tons of Beyond Tobacco Base Material to Prepare for Manufacturing
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Marel agrees to acquire TREIF, a German food cutting technology provider
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Valmet takes its services to the next level for the best customer experience
15.09.20
Valmet to supply Metsä Board’s Kemi mill with Industrial Internet solutions to enhance end-product quality and the mill’s productivity
11.09.20
Valmet strengthens its business by acquiring PMP Group, a provider of technologies and services for the paper industry
08.09.20
Valmet signs an automation service agreement with Viridor in the United Kingdom
03.09.20
Composition of Valmet’s Nomination Board
02.09.20
Valmet's financial reporting in 2021