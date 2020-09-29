 

LG Commits to Expansion Strategy in Middle East and Africa As Most Trusted HVAC Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020   

Company Aims to Grow Regional HVAC Presence with Total Integrated Solutions Centered on Expertise and Partnership

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A senior executive at LG Electronics communicated the company's intention to expand the company's presence in the Middle East and Africa HVAC industry. At a virtual conference yesterday, the head of LG's Air Solution business division explained LG's brand philosophy to become a trusted partner in the region based on the values of integration, expertise, and commitment as well as a new portfolio of air purification solution products for residential, office and commercial environments.

Overview of LG Electronics hold Middle East and Africa Digital Conference held on September 28th, 2020.

"Most people may think of LG as a washing machine and refrigerator brand but we provide solutions in many sectors that consumers don't see," remarked Dr. Lee Kam-gyu, head of LG's Air Solution business unit. "LG is constantly investing in capabilities to raise the trust of our customers and we will reinforce this commitment through better integrated solutions, expert insights and more dedicated support to become a trusted partner for HVAC in the region."

Since the pandemic outbreak and the increasing time spent indoors, concerns over indoor air quality have grown. Needs for high quality HVAC and air management solutions have increased due to the pandemic with LG's products – which not only meet but surpass guidelines for clean air in the region – seeing unexpected demand.

To further raise the value for MEA customers and enhance the level of trust in the brand, LG is focusing on its three core values of integration, expertise and commitment. As an integrator, LG will deliver even more optimized HVAC and energy management solutions for each and every project to achieve the minimal total cost of ownership (TCO) for its clients. With its deep expertise, LG will advise its customers with its technological experience-based knowledge to find the most effective and efficient solution to any problem. And as a committed partner, LG promises to go beyond the installation of its solutions to service, maintain and help manage its products through the system's lifecycle.

