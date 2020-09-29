Cristal Therapeutics announces a publication in 'Chemical Science' on CliCr technology platform, comprising a new class of superior copper free click reagents for conjugation of small molecules, biologics, nanoparticles and other moieties

MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristal Therapeutics, a Dutch phase 2 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted nanomedicines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases with high unmet patient need, announces publication in Chemical Science , the flagship journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, of an article on the development of TMTHSI as part of the CliCr platform providing fast and versatile conjugation tools.

- Flagship chemistry journal describes the development of TMTHSI (CliCr) as a superior click reagent - Cristal applies the CliCr platform to the rational design of CriPec nanomedicines, also enabling modular CriVac vaccine product development - CliCr can be partnered or licensed as a stand-alone technology - Cristal is actively seeking partners for CliCr for a variety of applications

For the optimal performance of CriPec nanomedicines, it is essential to be able to attach a broad range of small molecule active agents and large molecular entities, biologics, to CriPec nanoparticles.

The published research1 reports the development of a convenient and versatile fast-reacting molecular entity for gluing very different compounds in a strain-promoted azide-alkyne cycloaddition click reaction to the nanoparticles, as well as a collection of linkers to attach the widely varying active small molecules and biologics. Next to the already demonstrated examples, many additional applications are foreseen such as the construction of antibody drug conjugates in aqueous environments with faster kinetics that is essential for these delicate constructs.

CliCr is also used to generate virus mimicking nanoparticles. CriVac is a unique antigen carrier platform based on CriPec nanoparticles that, in contrast to viral vectors, do not convey a bystander immune response. CriPec particles' size resemble a virus and the desired numbers of antigen displayed on its surface are controlled via CliCr. CriVac mimics features of a live virus in a tailored manner to induce immunity safely, efficiently and solely to the displayed antigen, offering a prophylactic vaccination strategy which will be readily adaptable to different pathogenic treats.