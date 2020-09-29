u-blox AG: u-blox announces high performance NORA-B1 Bluetooth module for advanced applications

u-blox announces high performance NORA-B1 Bluetooth module for advanced applications



The Bluetooth 5.2 module hosts an Arm(R) Cortex(R) M33 dual core MCU and brings advanced security functionality to short range radio applications.



Thalwil, Switzerland - September 29, 2020 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, today announced the NORA-B1 Bluetooth module, the newest member of its short range radio portfolio. Based on Nordic Semiconductor's latest nRF5340 Bluetooth low energy chipset - the first to host a powerful Arm(R) Cortex(R) M33 dual core MCU - NORA-B1 is designed to meet the needs of performance-oriented applications in areas such as industrial, medical, and smart building and smart city markets.



NORA-B1 helps engineers get maximum value out of a single component. Taking advantage of the chipset's dual core MCU, NORA-B1 can handle performance-oriented applications and even drive a display without requiring an external host processer. With one low-power-optimized core dedicated to managing network connectivity and a second high performance core exclusively running the device application, NORA-B1 enables smooth and uninterrupted operation with minimal processing latency.



The Arm(R) TrustZone(R) offers enhanced security, enabling a trusted execution environment by fully separating secure and non-secure Flash, RAM, peripherals, and GPIOs. The module also comes with the state-of-the-art Arm CryptoCell-312, which provides hardware-accelerated cryptography and, in combination with the key management unit (KMU), enables a root of trust and secure key storage.



"Nordic Semiconductor's nRF5340 chipset brings Bluetooth-enabled connectivity to a new, more demanding class of applications, not only in terms of computing power but also in terms of security," says Pelle Svensson, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Short Range Radio, at u-blox. "We designed the NORA-B1 to make it easy for product developers to tap into the opportunities it offers."