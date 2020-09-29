 

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and HUAWEI Video enter into digital channel partnership

Your Family Entertainment AG: Your Family Entertainment AG and HUAWEI Video enter into digital channel partnership

29.09.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Your Family Entertainment AG and HUAWEI Video enter into digital channel partnership

Your Family Entertainment and HUAWEI Video Partnership enter into a strategic cooperation that will launch Fix&Foxi digital Video-on-Demand channels across the world for HUAWEI Video customers.

Munich, September 29th 2020 - Your Family Entertainment (YFE), a leading German children content company announced a strategic content partnership with HUAWEI Video, a key app to the HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) Ecosystem, delivering a varied selection of international and local video content to its customers.

Under this cooperation, YFE will make its Fix&Foxi Video-On-Demand streaming channels available to the HUAWEI Video platform as a mini SVOD format. The channels will feature the company's most popular programs from its extensive library of high-quality children and family programs. They will be available in several countries in Europe as well as countries in the Asia Pacific (excluding China) and the MENA region.

In order to offer consumers a "globalised + localised" audio-visual content experience, HUAWEI Video is building a global video ecosystem in more than twenty countries and regions. On the one hand, it is working with many international and regional partners - on the other hand, HUAWEI Video is enriching the category of its content, including movies, TV series, variety shows, news, sports, children's programs, documentaries, and music concerts, delivering more comprehensive, and premium videos to the users.

Armin Schnell, Head of Sales of Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG, comments: "We are happy to team up with Huawei Video and make our content available internationally on its platform. We are looking forward to building a loyal audience with our kids-safe content that can be trusted by parents. This partnership fits perfectly with our digital expansion strategy while we are working together with strong platforms around the world."

