 

Gofore Plc Miika Nurminen appointed Managing Director of Gofore's subsidiary Qentinel Finland

GOFORE PLC PRESS RELEASE 29 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 10.00 

Miika Nurminen appointed Managing Director of Gofore's subsidiary Qentinel Finland

Miika Nurminen has been appointed Managing Director of Qentinel Finland Oy, starting 5 October 2020. The leading information systems quality assurance service provider in Finland, Qentinel Finland, has been a part of Gofore Group since 1 September 2020. Prior to joining Qentinel Finland, Miika Nurminen was in charge of the consulting business at QPR Plc.

Esko Hannula, the current Managing Director, will continue as an advisor to Qentinel Finland, and will lead Qentinel Oy’s Qentinel Pace SaaS business later on.

”I want to thank Esko for his valuable input in Qentinel Finland's growth. We are now entering into the next phase, developing Qentinel Finland as a part of Gofore Group. Miika’s industry experience gives him an insight into customer needs and possibilities, and he is able to bring new ways of thinking into Qentinel Finland's business,” says Mikael Nylund, CEO of Gofore.

Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2019, our net sales amounted to EUR 64.1 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com. 

