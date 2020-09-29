Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 58 - 29 SEPTEMBER 2020
In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, Motortramp A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file.
