 

Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program

 ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 58 - 29 SEPTEMBER 2020

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, Motortramp A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

Attachments


