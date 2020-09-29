 

Immunovia Announces Positive Results from the IMMray PanCan-d Verification Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.09.2020, 09:10  |  39   |   |   

LUND, Sweden, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia, a diagnostic company that develops highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced positive results from the verification study and will now commence the validation study, the last step towards the launch of IMMray PanCan-d. The verification study analysis shows results in line with the previous commercial test model study (CTMS), which paves the way for the final blinded validation study.

"We are very pleased with the results of the verification study and are now commencing the preparation for the validation process, while finishing up some bioinformatics for all subgroups of samples," said Mats Grahn, CEO. "These results will be made public as soon as the study is completed in all its details. We remain fully committed to the launch of IMMray PanCan-d and are now only one step away from the Q4 start sales of IMMray PanCan-d."

About the Verification Study

The study was performed in order to verify the IMMray PanCan-d commercial biomarker signature using known samples and to further validate its accuracy in differentiating PDAC (pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma) stages I through IV vs. controls that best mirror the clinical, commercial setting situation (i.e. patients with non-specific but concerning symptoms). All the samples were freshly collected through our Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) at pancreatic diseases reference sites in USA and Europe. The verification study precedes the final blinded validation study required for sales start.

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on September 29, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber,
Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com 
Tel: +46 7 93 486 277

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in  the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-announces-positive-results-from-the-immray--pancan-d-verification-study,c3204442

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3204442/1311973.pdf

Release

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Digital Risk Protection Platform Market to Witness Strong Demand from the SMEs During 2020-2030, ...
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
Schneider Electric, StorMagic and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Launch Collaborative 'Edge in a Box' ...
Power Generator For Military Market to Witness Strong Demand for Fuel-Efficient & Advanced ...
Huawei Releases POLAN White Paper: Enabling Enterprise Campus Network Transformation
Joint Reconstruction Devices Market Size Worth USD 36.81 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 6.3%: Emergen Research
Payments Platform Wirex Reaches Target for First Crowdfund in 1 and a Half Hours
Greenwood Energy Latinoamérica acquires 2C POWER to create a cleantech energy company for Latin ...
Pressure Sensor Market to Reach $24.84 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
ZIM is Launching a New China-Australia Express Line
Johnson & Johnson Initiates Pivotal Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Janssen's COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Hyundai and BTS Launch Hyundai's Dedicated EV Brand IONIQ song "IONIQ: I'm On It"
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease