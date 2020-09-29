 

Efecte Plc - Managers' transactions - Donatz

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.09.2020, 09:30  |  45   |   |   

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Donatz, Esther
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Efecte Oyj
LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20200928165213_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-09-25
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000282868
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 7.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 7.35 EUR

 

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. 

www.efecte.com

 

 


Disclaimer

