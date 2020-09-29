 

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange release, 29 September 2020, 10.30 EEST

F-Secure Corporation establishes a Restricted Share Plan as a complementary share-based long-term incentive scheme

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation has decided on the establishment of a Restricted Share Plan (also “RSP”) as a complementary share-based long-term incentive scheme. The RSP structure is targeted to individually selected key employees of F-Secure Corporation.

The objectives of the RSP are to retain, motivate and reward individually selected key employees as well as to align their interests with those of the Company’s shareholders by creating a long-term equity interest for these individuals.

Within the RSP structure the Board of Directors may decide on annually commencing individual plans, each with a retention period of up to three years.
      
The Company may within the retention period of the individual plan grant fixed share rewards to individually selected key employees. The granted share reward will be paid to the selected individual after the retention period provided that the individual’s employment with F-Secure continues until the payment of the share reward.

The Board of Directors has at the same time approved the commencement of three individual plans in the RSP structure. The first of these plans commences as of the year 2020 and the three plans are RSP 2020 – 2021, RSP 2021 – 2022 and RSP 2021 – 2023.

The aggregate maximum number of shares which may become payable based on RSP 2020 – 2021 is  300,000 shares, based on RSP 2021 – 2022  500,000 shares and based on RSP 2021 – 2023  500,000 shares. These amounts of shares represent gross earnings, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld and the remaining net value is paid to the participants in shares.

F-SECURE CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com


