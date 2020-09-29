 

EANS-News Wienerberger Strategy 2023: Strong Foundations For Sustainable Growth

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
29.09.2020, 09:40  |  104   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company Information

Vienna - 29.09.2020


* Potential for significant further growth, leveraging our innovative,
diversified and resilient business model
* Strong commitment to ESG with a 15% reduction in CO2e emissions vs. 2020 as
one of the ambitious sustainability targets to be achieved by 2023
* EBITDA LFL 2020 expected to reach upper end of EUR 480-500 million guidance
* EBITDA enhancement of EUR 135 million expected by 2023 from operational
excellence and investments in innovation, digitalization and sustainability


Wienerberger Group is today hosting a Capital Markets Day and presenting its
strategy for the period to 2023 and beyond. The company continues to be
committed to sustainable and value-creating growth across all three of its
Business Units. Wienerberger's key focus is on further strengthening its leading
position as a provider of innovative and digital systems for the entire building
envelope and for infrastructure; adding new fields of business; and the
achievement of ambitious sustainability targets in alignment with the EU Green
Deal.

"Over the past ten years, we have repositioned Wienerberger on a completely new
basis. Today, we are a leading provider of innovative system solutions, offering
a broad portfolio of products and services in diversified end markets. Thanks to
our consistent focus on performance enhancement, we have succeeded in
significantly increasing our profitability. Our strong performance during the
Covid-19 crisis has underlined our significantly enhanced business resilience.
Looking forward, we are taking advantage of our strength in order to actively
shape the future of our sector and to secure our role as a leader in innovation
and sustainability, creating significant value for our shareholders," says Heimo
Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group.

By 2023, Wienerberger will generate an additional EUR 135 million of EBITDA

To attain its strategic targets by 2023, Wienerberger continues to rely on four
enablers: Operational Excellence, innovation and digitalization, sustainability,
and value-creating acquisitions and portfolio optimization. Strategic
investments in the areas of Operational Excellence, innovation, digitalization
and sustainability are expected to contribute incremental EBITDA of
approximately EUR 135 million by 2023*. This excludes any considerations
Seite 1 von 4
Wienerberger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DB Region in NRW wieder bei 75 Prozent Auslastung / 2021 neues Hilfsprogramm nötig / ...
Haribo macht Tiere froh! / V-Partei³ freut sich über Auslistung aus den Regalen
Greenpeace-Recherche: VW täuscht Klimaschutz bei neuer ID-Reihe nur vor CO2-Kompensation durch indonesisches ...
Keinen Tag zu früh, Kommentar zur Commerzbank von Anna Sleegers
PERI druckt erstes Wohnhaus Deutschlands (FOTO)
Stromvergleich - Anbieterwechsel bringt bis zu 640 Euro Ersparnis
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Lenzing is founding partner of the Renewable Carbon Initiative
Spielwarenmesse 2021 erhält erstmals Sommertermin in Nürnberg / Beschluss in ...
Colombia Investment Summit: Mehr als 550 Investoren aus aller Welt (FOTO)
Frauen profitieren stärker als Männer vom Schritt in die freiberufliche Unternehmensberatung / COMATCH-Studie: Die DNA freiberuflicher Berater 2020 | 1000 Antworten aus 55 Ländern (FOTO)
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
PwC Krankenhaus-Vergleich 2020: Die finanzielle Kluft zwischen öffentlichen und privaten Kliniken wächst weiter
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
BearingPoint - Studie Versicherungen 2030 - Konnektivität: Das Ende der Versicherungen, wie wir sie kennen? (FOTO)
PwC Deutschland und moresophy vereinfachen Compliance-Prozesse im Bereich IT-Sicherheit und ...
Deutsches Know-how für E-Mobilitätsboom: BENTELER auf Bosch-Stand bei "Auto Beijing"
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: KELAG-Kärntner Elektrizitäts-Aktiengesellschaft / Halbjahresfinanzbericht ...
DB Region in NRW wieder bei 75 Prozent Auslastung / 2021 neues Hilfsprogramm nötig / ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Placement and board changes - ATTACHMENT
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Westfalen-Blatt: Oetker: "Wir haben seit 2014 keine Geschäftsbeziehung mehr zu der Firma Wilke«

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/20
19.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 38/20
12.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 37/20
05.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 36/20
04.09.20
EANS-News: Wienerberger sells Swiss Subsidiary ZZ Wancor to swisspor Group
01.09.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Richtungsloser Tag endet knapp im Plus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
23
Bonds Yield und Price veränderungen .Was bedeutet das
23.09.20
13
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
22.09.20
9
Ablauf Convisum Treuhand AG Anleihe Wiener Börse, gibt es Geld??
22.09.20
206
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?
12.09.20
323
Prokon-Anleihe A2AASM