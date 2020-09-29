EANS-News Wienerberger Strategy 2023: Strong Foundations For Sustainable Growth
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Information
Vienna - 29.09.2020
* Potential for significant further growth, leveraging our innovative,
diversified and resilient business model
* Strong commitment to ESG with a 15% reduction in CO2e emissions vs. 2020 as
one of the ambitious sustainability targets to be achieved by 2023
* EBITDA LFL 2020 expected to reach upper end of EUR 480-500 million guidance
* EBITDA enhancement of EUR 135 million expected by 2023 from operational
excellence and investments in innovation, digitalization and sustainability
Wienerberger Group is today hosting a Capital Markets Day and presenting its
strategy for the period to 2023 and beyond. The company continues to be
committed to sustainable and value-creating growth across all three of its
Business Units. Wienerberger's key focus is on further strengthening its leading
position as a provider of innovative and digital systems for the entire building
envelope and for infrastructure; adding new fields of business; and the
achievement of ambitious sustainability targets in alignment with the EU Green
Deal.
"Over the past ten years, we have repositioned Wienerberger on a completely new
basis. Today, we are a leading provider of innovative system solutions, offering
a broad portfolio of products and services in diversified end markets. Thanks to
our consistent focus on performance enhancement, we have succeeded in
significantly increasing our profitability. Our strong performance during the
Covid-19 crisis has underlined our significantly enhanced business resilience.
Looking forward, we are taking advantage of our strength in order to actively
shape the future of our sector and to secure our role as a leader in innovation
and sustainability, creating significant value for our shareholders," says Heimo
Scheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group.
By 2023, Wienerberger will generate an additional EUR 135 million of EBITDA
To attain its strategic targets by 2023, Wienerberger continues to rely on four
enablers: Operational Excellence, innovation and digitalization, sustainability,
and value-creating acquisitions and portfolio optimization. Strategic
investments in the areas of Operational Excellence, innovation, digitalization
and sustainability are expected to contribute incremental EBITDA of
approximately EUR 135 million by 2023*. This excludes any considerations
