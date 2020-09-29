--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Company InformationVienna - 29.09.2020* Potential for significant further growth, leveraging our innovative,diversified and resilient business model* Strong commitment to ESG with a 15% reduction in CO2e emissions vs. 2020 asone of the ambitious sustainability targets to be achieved by 2023* EBITDA LFL 2020 expected to reach upper end of EUR 480-500 million guidance* EBITDA enhancement of EUR 135 million expected by 2023 from operationalexcellence and investments in innovation, digitalization and sustainabilityWienerberger Group is today hosting a Capital Markets Day and presenting itsstrategy for the period to 2023 and beyond. The company continues to becommitted to sustainable and value-creating growth across all three of itsBusiness Units. Wienerberger's key focus is on further strengthening its leadingposition as a provider of innovative and digital systems for the entire buildingenvelope and for infrastructure; adding new fields of business; and theachievement of ambitious sustainability targets in alignment with the EU GreenDeal."Over the past ten years, we have repositioned Wienerberger on a completely newbasis. Today, we are a leading provider of innovative system solutions, offeringa broad portfolio of products and services in diversified end markets. Thanks toour consistent focus on performance enhancement, we have succeeded insignificantly increasing our profitability. Our strong performance during theCovid-19 crisis has underlined our significantly enhanced business resilience.Looking forward, we are taking advantage of our strength in order to activelyshape the future of our sector and to secure our role as a leader in innovationand sustainability, creating significant value for our shareholders," says HeimoScheuch, CEO of the Wienerberger Group.By 2023, Wienerberger will generate an additional EUR 135 million of EBITDATo attain its strategic targets by 2023, Wienerberger continues to rely on fourenablers: Operational Excellence, innovation and digitalization, sustainability,and value-creating acquisitions and portfolio optimization. Strategicinvestments in the areas of Operational Excellence, innovation, digitalizationand sustainability are expected to contribute incremental EBITDA ofapproximately EUR 135 million by 2023*. This excludes any considerations