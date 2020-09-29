Announcement of early redemption (incl. the record date and the payment date) of the AS LHV Group bonds

*The payment date and other dates in the announcement have been corrected*

AS LHV Group announces its decision to redeem, pre-term, the subordinated bonds issued on 29 October 2015, registered under ISIN code EE3300110741 (hereinafter LHV Group 2025 subordinated bonds). Early redemption is carried out in accordance with the Listing and Admission to Trading Prospectus of the LHV Group 2025 Subordinated Bonds and the Terms of the Bonds, according to which the Bonds may be redeemed prematurely wholly or partly after 29 October 2020 by notifying the investors thereof at least 30 days in advance and upon the prior consent of the Financial Supervision Authority. With its Management Board resolution from 28 September 2020, the Financial Supervision Authority has given its consent to early redemption.

All 15,000 AS LHV Group 2025 subordinated bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1,000 and total value of EUR 15,000,000 will be subject to redemption. As a redemption payment, the bondholders will be paid the nominal value of the respective bonds and the calculated, but unpaid interest by the day of carrying out redemption. The amount payable to the investor for one bond shall be EUR 1,000.18.