BaseLaunch announces that Johnson & Johnson Innovation has renewed its commitment becoming latest strategic partner in the second phase

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseLaunch, the Basel Area-based biotech venture accelerator and incubator, today announces their renewed strategic partnership with Cilag GmbH International, one of the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, who becomes the latest company to join the second phase of BaseLaunch's endeavor to fuel the next generation of biotech companies. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Nerida Scott, Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation, EMEA, commented: "Incubators and accelerators are central to the global healthcare startup ecosystem. We have been collaborating with BaseLaunch since launch in supporting the growth and development of early-stage biotech ventures and recognize the contribution the team has made towards achieving their goals. We are delighted to continue to support Baselaunch Phase II in its mission to launch the next generation of breakthrough scientific innovation."

Stephan Emmerth, Director of Business Development & Operations BaseLaunch, added: "We are delighted that Johnson & Johnson Innovation is continuing its collaboration with BaseLaunch. Working together with our dynamic group of international and entrepreneurial partners, BaseLaunch Phase II will support cutting-edge early-stage biotechs to achieve financing and grow their therapeutic ventures in the Basel Area."

BaseLaunch is an accelerator and incubator for early stage ventures developing cutting-edge therapeutics. BaseLaunch helps build companies from inception through to Series A funding, providing financing and supporting all aspects of business development. During 2018 and 2019, BaseLaunch supported nine early therapeutic ventures which have raised over USD 100 million in equity capital from US and European venture funds, thereby contributing to the life sciences ecosystem of the Basel Area. Recently, BaseLaunch has added another four ventures to its portfolio, and has been instrumental in contributing to the development of six more ventures in the Basel Area. Building on the success of its first phase, BaseLaunch Phase II increased funding per venture to a maximum of USD 0.5 million (versus USD 0.25 million previously) and now accepts applications all year round, establishing BaseLaunch as a permanent initiative and the premier partner of choice for scientists and entrepreneurs that want to build potentially life-saving therapeutic ventures.