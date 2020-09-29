

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.09.2020 / 10:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Striebich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.525 EUR 5715.00 EUR 9.54 EUR 7632.00 EUR 9.54 EUR 5724.00 EUR 9.54 EUR 7632.00 EUR 9.54 EUR 1908.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.537 EUR 28611.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

