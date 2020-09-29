SphingoTec GmbH: SphingoTec, BHR Pharmaceuticals ink agreement for distribution of SphingoTec's acute care portfolio in the UK and Ireland

 

SphingoTec, BHR Pharmaceuticals ink agreement for distribution of SphingoTec's acute care portfolio in the UK and Ireland

SphingoTec, BHR Pharmaceuticals ink agreement for distribution of SphingoTec's acute care portfolio in the UK and Ireland

  • BHR specializes in innovative diagnostic solutions for point of care
  • Collaboration focusses on SphingoTec's proprietary assays for bio-ADM(R), penKid(R) and DPP3
  • Investigator-initiated study in COVID-19 at Guy's & St Thomas' Hospital and King's College Hospital NHS Trust

Warwickshire, United Kingdom and Hennigsdorf, Germany, September 29, 2020 - BHR Pharmaceuticals Ltd ("BHR") and SphingoTec GmbH ("SphingoTec") today announced that they have signed a distribution agreement for the commercialization of SphingoTec's portfolio of diagnostics solutions in acute and critical care in UK and Ireland.

The collaboration in particular focuses on the UK market introduction of SphingoTec's point-of-care tests for novel and proprietary biomarkers in critical care targeting diagnostically underserved conditions such as sepsis, acute heart failure, acute kidney injury, and recently severe COVID-19. These products include tests for bio-ADM(R), penKid(R), and DPP3 allowing for the early diagnosis and monitoring of endothelial dysfunction, kidney dysfunction, and cardiac depression, respectively. The tests are made available on SphingoTec's Nexus IB10 platform, a fully automated rapid immunoassay point-of-care instrument, that provides accurate test results within only 20 minutes and can be flexibly deployed in laboratories, emergency departments, intensive care units, and doctors' offices.

Established in 1990, BHR has grown to become a UK market leader in the provision of point-of-care diagnostics. BHR specializes in sourcing new advanced and progressive technology from around the world and delivering these innovative products to the UK market. Bharat Vadukul, Director of BHR commented "BHR is delighted to be appointed exclusive distribution partners for the Nexus IB10 system in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This product further strengthens the strategic fit with our existing product portfolio. With the Nexus IB10 system, BHR's comprehensive package of Point-of-Care testing devices will enhance the ability of Specialists in the Renal and Cardiology sectors to better manage their patients, saving lives and improve their all-important quality of life."
