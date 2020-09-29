IRRAS Announces Release of Clinical Data that Validates Safety and Effectiveness of IRRAflow System in Treating Chronic Subdural Hematomas

Length of hospitalization reduced by more than 50% versus US national average

No complications or recurrence of bleeding seen during patient treatments at University of California Irvine

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS AB, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced the presentation of clinical research at the 18th Annual Meeting of the Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) that showed that the company's IRRAflow system safely treats chronic subdural hematomas while also decreasing complications, bleeding recurrence, and length of hospitalization.

During the event that was held virtually, Dr. Jordan Davies from the University of California Irvine (UCI) Medical Center presented a poster that concludes "Novel, continuous irrigation and drainage of the subdural space following chronic subdural hematoma evacuation is safe and shows decreased recurrence, complications, and length of stay." The research documents UCI's treatment of their initial 6 chronic subdural hematoma patients using the IRRAflow system and shows that these patients experienced no complications or bleeding recurrence and were hospitalized for an average of 2.83 days, which is less than half of the United States' national average of 6 days.

The poster can be viewed at the following link: https://cdn1.digitellinc.com/uploads/ncs/pages/f2507afcf423e7a7d18bd616bb1fdf1a.pdf.

Subdual hematomas are projected to become the most common cranial neurosurgical condition among adults by the year 2030 in the United States1. IRRAflow's potential to reduce complications and length of hospitalization could result in significant overall cost reductions as the total patient population continues to grow.

Additionally, Dr. Davies also presented a second clinical research poster on IRRAflow during the event. This poster, entitled, "Using net output to guide continuous irrigation and drainage of the subdural space following surgical evacuation can safely decrease hospital stay," outlines UCI's treatment approach with IRRAflow and shows that higher rates of irrigation earlier in patient treatment results in increased drainage of blood and shorter overall treatment times.