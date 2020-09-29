 

DGAP-News EQS Group AG implements share split

DGAP-News: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
EQS Group AG implements share split

29.09.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG implements share split
Capital increase from company funds is completed

Munich - 29 September 2020

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) implements the share split resolved by the Annual General Meeting. The shareholders are entitled to four new shares based on their previous shareholdings. The relevant shareholdings will be determined on the evening of 7 October 2020 after the close of trading (record date). The shareholder's respective percentage share in the capital of EQS Group AG does not change as a result.

The share split will be implemented using a capital increase from company funds. The EQS Group AG's share capital has been increased by EUR 5,739,912.00 to EUR 7,174,890.00 in accordance with the Annual General Meeting resolution on 17 July 2020. The implementation of this capital increase was entered in the commercial register on 3 September 2020, along with the other amendments to the Articles of Association by resolution. The share capital therefore now amounts to EUR 7,174,890.00. The number of shares in circulation is to be adjusted accordingly by the share split in the form of the allocation of four new shares for each existing share.

As all the EQS Group AG shares are held in collective custody, the shareholders do not need to take any action with regard to the allocation of the new shares. The new shares will be tradable on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Scale segment and on the Munich Stock Exchange m:access segment from 6 October 2020. The new shares will be allocated to the entitled shareholders by the respective depositary banks on 8 October 2020 by way of credit to their securities account.

André Marques, CFO of EQS Group AG: "The share split will make the EQS share even more attractive and liquid for investors, especially for private investors. As a result, we are simplifying investment in our company for many private investors and for the participants in our employee participation program."

