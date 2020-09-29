Medtec China 2020 rounds off with nearly 36,000 visitors, highlighting strong momentum in the medical industry

New products and technologies are exhibited at Medtec to accelerate R&D and innovation of medical devices under the new situation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtec China 2020, sponsored by Informa Markets, took place in Shanghai on September 14. The event was for the first time held in both Hall 2&4 simultaneously, its exhibition area spread over a floor space of 22,500 sqm. A total of 489 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions were in attendance, including 170 first-time exhibitors. Over the three-day duration of the show, the event attracted 36,508 visitors in total. >>> Click to view short video of Medtec China 2020

In order to respond to the fast-changing circumstances and needs, the suppliers of medical device raw materials, precision parts, manufacturing and processing equipment and regulatory consulting services exhibiting at Medtec are likewise changing with the times and making continuous innovations, providing medical device manufacturers with up-to-date products, technologies and solutions. Medtec China aims to accelerate the R&D and innovation of medical devices, and to build a unique industry-specific resource platform that covers the entire industrial chain of medical device manufacturing, connects upstream and downstream firms within the industry, and provides efficient face-to-face communication opportunities.

Momentive Performance Materials, one of the leaders in the global organic silicone industry, appeared at Medtec China 2020 with its medical and health market solutions. Its major exhibit focused on wound care solutions. Momentive's Silopren Gel 49*0 refers to series products of different viscosities. The silica gel wound care series are consistently favored by customers.

Medtec China this year opened a new exhibition area, namely Orthopedics and 3D Printing. TRUMPF Group, as a global leader of high-end devices from Germany, appeared with marking, 3D printing etc.

Shanghai Y&L is a Sino-US joint venture committed to producing and processing all kinds of precision and miniature metal parts. The number of visitors this year exceeded expectations. And many inquirers were from areas outside of the Yangtze River Delta. Moreover, most visitors showed interest in Shanghai Y&L's diversified processing solutions and were also very interested in its detailed production of miniature products.

Cutting-edge conferences to promote industry education, all seats occupied in 80+ lectures

MDiT Forum and Regulation Summit 2020, an onsite event of Medtec China, was widely appreciated by design and development engineers, regulatory and quality-related personnel within the industry. Chinese Regulatory Updates and Compliance, Practice of Risk Management of Medical Product Life Cycle, "How to meet the quality requirements of products in overseas markets under the epidemic situation", and many other onsite conferences and forums were held one after the other. About 80 authoritative speakers appeared to present lectures.

The technical forums were rather informative, there were 18 keynote forums covering 82 sessions of lectures; and more than 1,700 industry representatives participated in the conferences.

Medtec China 2021 is scheduled to return September 1-3 next year. It will be launched on a larger scale, with more exhibitors and more new exhibits and technologies. It is expected to receive more than 35,000 visitors. For more information, please visit the official website of Medtec China: www.medtecchina.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282623/Visitors_queuing_visit_Medtec_China_2020.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282621/Site_photo_Medtec_China_2020.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282622/On_site_exhibits_Medtec_China_2020.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282620/MDiT_Forum_Regulation_Summit_2020.jpg