Result of the auction of treasury bills on 29 September 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.09.2020, 10:23 | 52 | 0 |
Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV
|1,200
|
500
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.0933
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|1,480
|
780
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.2312
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|
100
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|2,100
|2,000
|-0.560
|100 %
|100.5238
|Total
|4,880
|3,280
The sale will settle 1 October 2020.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0