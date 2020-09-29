CDNetworks Launches CDN360

A content delivery network that puts you in control

DIAMOND BAR, California, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the global-leading CDN provider, announces the launch of its self-service CDN product – CDN360 (https://www.cdnetworks.com/cdn360/). CDN360 delivers the performance and stability of a traditional content delivery network (CDN) while providing significantly greater flexibility and control. "We are pleased to launch CDN360 as the next generation CDN," said Sergey Nikitin, Director of Product Management from CDNetworks. "CDN360 provides unique self-service capabilities, along with a friendly, yet powerful user interface and API, for seamless integration into your SDLCs."

CDN360 runs NGINX on the edge, allowing users to configure cache behavior using the well-known NGINX configuration syntax. Moreover, CDN360 allows users to customize their service coverage according to their content distribution and budgetary requirements.