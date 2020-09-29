Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA invests in the Adriatic Port of Trieste

Majority stake in new multi-function terminal in northern Italy

Option to develop further space and handling capacity

Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: "Strategic expansion of HHLA's port and intermodal network"

The Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is taking a majority stake of 50.01 percent in the multi-function terminal "Piattaforma Logistica Trieste" (PLT) in the Italian seaport of Trieste. An agreement was signed on 28 September. The investment will be allocated contractually and organisationally to HHLA International GmbH. With this investment, HHLA is positioning itself in a growing market on the Adriatic whose strategic position offers great opportunities for development. This will be HHLA's third participation in a port outside Hamburg after Odessa (Ukraine) and Tallinn (Estonia).

Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA's Executive Board: "The Adriatic region has been developing very dynamically in the past few years. As the northernmost port in the Mediterranean, Trieste is the southern gateway to Central and Eastern Europe. The investment is a strategic expansion to our existing port and intermodal network. The terminal gives us the opportunity to actively participate in and help shape new and changing cargo flows and underline our ambitions to grow internationally. At the same time, we will continue to enhance our terminals in Hamburg by investing in facilities and technology. We are a Hamburg company, at home in Europe and operating globally."

Francesco Parisi, Chairman of PLT's Executive Board: "HHLA's participation strengthens the growth prospects of PLT and of the entire Port of Trieste. Our development strategy in the direction of Central and Eastern Europe fits in with HHLA's orientation. The position of the new partners confirms us in the development of the terminal expansion we are pushing ahead with."