 

it.lifesciences for plasma Accelerator for the human blood plasma manufacturing industry

BIELEFELD, Germany, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The roughly 80 life sciences companies that operate in the global human blood plasma manufacturing industry all face the same challenge: Very few are able to assure traceability from single plasma donations to the first plasma batch. Using the SAP S/4HANA built-in intelligence with machine learning, the quality and compliance processes so critical to the blood plasma manufacturing industry were able to be accelerated.

Without a functionality available to support the "Single Donation Management" processes, most of these companies currently depend heavily on separate systems, nearly always custom-built applications. This situation often results in unnecessary manual – or even duplicate – work since there is no single source system. The process is therefore error-prone and results in a longer time to insight. The use of these custom-built applications for this crucial process is often not a future-proof scenario. Upgrades can be time consuming and are not without risk.

"itelligence now provides one of the first industry solutions to support the Single Donation Management processes," commented Frans Nieuweboer Director Life Sciences & Chemicals at itelligence Benelux. "it.lifesciences for plasma enables one-click batch traceability reporting from single plasma donation to the finished product. Our flexible accelerator also supports the Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) model and offers a high level of flexibility due to the partner-specific configuration setup."

End-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturing industry

it.lifesciences for plasma covers all relevant end-to-end processes for the plasma manufacturing industry. The use cases that are supported by the itelligence industry solution involve partner interaction processes, for example the import of the Electronic Bleeding List, test results and post-donation information. Also included are single donation conformity verification, warehouse processes, pool preparation, plasma batch composition processes and quality processes such as lookback management and unit isolation. Standard reporting is available for unit traceability, shipment reconciliation as well as quality, conformity and compliance reports.     

