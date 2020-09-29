BIELEFELD, Germany, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The roughly 80 life sciences companies that operate in the global human blood plasma manufacturing industry all face the same challenge: Very few are able to assure traceability from single plasma donations to the first plasma batch. Using the SAP S/4HANA built-in intelligence with machine learning, the quality and compliance processes so critical to the blood plasma manufacturing industry were able to be accelerated.

Without a functionality available to support the "Single Donation Management" processes, most of these companies currently depend heavily on separate systems, nearly always custom-built applications. This situation often results in unnecessary manual – or even duplicate – work since there is no single source system. The process is therefore error-prone and results in a longer time to insight. The use of these custom-built applications for this crucial process is often not a future-proof scenario. Upgrades can be time consuming and are not without risk.